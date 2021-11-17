adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 1.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €287.15 ($337.82) and last traded at €286.50 ($337.06). Approximately 403,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €281.90 ($331.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €279.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €294.24.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

