Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. Adient posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC raised its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adient by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

