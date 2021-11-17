ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,874 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 332,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.36% of ADT worth $31,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADT opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

