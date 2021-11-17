Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.