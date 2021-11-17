Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $238.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.97. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $152,907,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,624,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

