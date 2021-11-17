Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $8,099,850.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. 2,416,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,826,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $155.65.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
