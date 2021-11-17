Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $8,099,850.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. 2,416,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,826,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $18,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

