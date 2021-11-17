Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

