Aegis Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Aegis in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of JRSH opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

