aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $315.69 million and approximately $86.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00362281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00223229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010870 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

