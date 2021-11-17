Aeternity Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $57.17 million and $5.76 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 392,500,717 coins and its circulating supply is 346,679,774 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

