AFEN Blockchain Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $982,488.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

