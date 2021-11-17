Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFMD. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 620,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

