Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFMD. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.
NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 620,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
