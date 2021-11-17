Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOIFF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AOIFF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 187,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,467. The stock has a market cap of $820.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

