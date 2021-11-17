AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGBA stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. AGBA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

