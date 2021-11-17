AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AgileThought in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,876,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

