agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Down 55.9% in October

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the October 14th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other agilon health news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,242,917 shares of company stock valued at $528,110,041 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $244,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. agilon health has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

