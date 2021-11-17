AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 15,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 61,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

