Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ACGBY stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.59 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agricultural Bank of China will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

