AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
AAGIY stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. AIA Group has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $56.53.
About AIA Group
