AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AAGIY stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. AIA Group has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $56.53.

Get AIA Group alerts:

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.