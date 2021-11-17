AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 101.7% in October

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the October 14th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

AIBRF stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

