Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ALRN opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.57. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

