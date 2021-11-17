Aion (AION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.24 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $82.56 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,621.38 or 0.99508403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00311764 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.94 or 0.00530647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00183836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001234 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,313,432 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

