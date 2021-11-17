Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.71

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.71 and traded as high as C$25.28. Air Canada shares last traded at C$24.54, with a volume of 2,281,771 shares trading hands.

AC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$678,267.50. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

