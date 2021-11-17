Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.26

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.26 and traded as high as $29.40. Air T shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 3,841 shares.

The company has a market cap of $82.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $56,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 433.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

