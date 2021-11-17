Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 639,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

