Akash Network Market Capitalization Tops $263.04 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00003827 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $263.04 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

