Akropolis (AKRO) Price Reaches $0.0328 on Top Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $110.36 million and $10.42 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00224625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

