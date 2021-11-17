Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in October

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 416.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
