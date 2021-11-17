Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 7,881 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,880. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.33.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.