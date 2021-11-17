Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. 636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,084 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.