Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Hits $282.87 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $282.87 million and $60.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00267175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00102545 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004372 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

