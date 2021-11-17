Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.00

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 207.60 ($2.71), with a volume of 1743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALFA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.80 million and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.83%. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

