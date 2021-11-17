Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.