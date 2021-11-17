Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

ANCUF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.