Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.53.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded up C$0.91 on Wednesday, reaching C$51.87. 969,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.