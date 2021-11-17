Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATD.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.53.

TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.91 on Wednesday, hitting C$51.87. 969,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,092. The company has a market cap of C$55.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

