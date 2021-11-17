All Sports (SOC) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $664,583.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

