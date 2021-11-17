Alliance Global Partners Cuts Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target to $6.00

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 1,100,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,504. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

