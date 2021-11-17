AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $187,805.32 and approximately $113.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

