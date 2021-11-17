Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Almirall in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBTSF stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. Almirall has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

