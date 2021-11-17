Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,962.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,839.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,644.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.