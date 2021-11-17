Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.88

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 2288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.