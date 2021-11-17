Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Down 1.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN) shares fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 26,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 85,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$31.18 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.