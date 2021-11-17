Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the October 14th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALTU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

