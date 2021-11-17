Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 712 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,549.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,250. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,393.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

