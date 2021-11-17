Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,566.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,394.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3,392.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

