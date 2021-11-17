Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 954 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $8.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3,549.00. 2,557,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,393.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

