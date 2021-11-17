Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 954 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $8.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3,549.00. 2,557,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,393.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.