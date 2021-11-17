Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

