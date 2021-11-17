Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE AMRC opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,360,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

