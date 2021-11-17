Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.01% of Ameresco worth $32,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.16.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

